Alpharetta woman's best friend helps victims of building collapse near Miami

Her friend has been working with the Red Cross to provide relief to victims. Here are ways you can help, even at a distance.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — There are at least 99 people still unaccounted for in the rubble of a partially collapsed building near Miami Beach. One person has been confirmed dead, while 53 people have been rescued and accounted for.

Not only are search and rescue crews hard at work, folks are also coming together to help those who have been accounted for.

Maura Dyson, who lives in Alpharetta but vacations often with her family in Surfside, where the collapse happened, immediately texted her best friend Mandyf D. when she heard the news today.

"She texted me saying 'oh my god,' and then she started hearing the helicopters," Dyson said. "She went and started walking around, the streets were blocked off. She was able to get onto the beach and she's in a neighborhood chat and people were saying they're missing so and so, different family members."

She said Mandyf lives walking distance from the family reception center and wanted to step up to help.

"[She texted me saying] none of this makes any sense, just looking at it, you can't really function," Dyson said while reading the text messages her friend has been sending her. "She said that many people that she knows - close friends - are missing family members."

Dyson said Mandyf has been working with the Red Cross to get clothing, food, phone chargers and any other necessity to those in the center.

"There's like 2-year-old's that need socks, they need shoes, there's older people that are in their night gowns and want a change of clothes," she said. "They're trying to get these supplies. They're working throughout the community all day to get all kinds of supplies - whatever the people need."

Dyson said they both lived in New York City and experienced 9/11 together and couldn't just sit back and watch.

"Just to see an image like that, you stop right in your tracks because that's what it brings you back to," she said. "Helplessness and hearing the world rubble and that people are trapped."

She said the tight-knit Surfside community is growing even closer. Local restaurants are bringing free food to the victims and organizations, including the Red Cross, are offering mental health support as well.

Ways you can help:

Support Surfside

The Miami Heat and several local organizations have launched a hardship fund for the victims: supportsurfside.org

You can make a one-time donation or set a monthly payment through PayPal.





Greater Miami Jewish Federation

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation launched an emergency fund for families and individuals for short-term and long-term needs. Click here to make a monetary donation online.

Those in need of crisis counseling and housing assistance can call 211.

Members of the clergy are on-site at the Surfside Community Center. To reach a chaplain, email rabbiklein@gmjf.org.





The Shul

The Shul in Surfside is accepting donations of money and essential items to distribute to survivors. They are accepting the following:

deodorants

Lysol

new underwear (men/women)

shorts (men/women)

socks

garbage bags

reading glasses

You can also make a monetary donation here.

The Shul is located at 9540 Collins Ave., Surfside, 33154.

Online Fundraisers