Gianna Bryant's basketball jersey was retired by her school Wednesday. Her mother, Vanessa, posted about it on Instagram Wednesday.

Gianna, 13, was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles last month, including her father, NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of Gianna's No. 2 jersey, which was in a frame at Harbor Day School in Corona Del Mar, Calif.

"My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be so proud of you mamacita," Vanessa Bryant wrote.

Gianna was described as a tenacious basketball player who would continue her father's legacy. She had dreams of attending women's basketball powerhouse UConn and then playing in the WNBA.

In another tribute, the first Italian basketball team that Kobe Bryant’s father played for retired the Lakers superstar’s jersey Wednesday.

Fans of NPC Rieti held a huge banner before the team's game with Scafati which read, "You began to play here and as an adult you made us dream. Our colors are with you in the sky."

A gold No. 24 Los Angeles Lakers jersey was lifted to the rafters.

Rieti was where Kobe's dad Joe Bryant made his Italian basketball debut in 1984 when Kobe was 6. Joe Bryant went on to play for three other teams in Italy and Kobe grew up in the country until moving back to Pennsylvania for high school.