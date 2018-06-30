Tarikua Tesfaye is trying to be strong for her three daughters.

After all, they lost their older sister and their grandmother. But Tesfaye is devastated, too.

"Very painful," she said, covering her face to hide the tears. "I just ask God to make me strong to take care of my other kids."

Her oldest daughter, Mahlet Alebachew, 10, had special needs. She drowned in her Northeast Dallas apartment pool last Friday. Her grandma, Tsega Balchia, 60, died trying to save her. Tesfaye was on her way home when it happened.

"I love my baby, she's my sweet baby, my first baby," said Tesfaye.

Balchia had taken Mahlet and her three younger sisters, ages eight, five, and 14 months, to the pool. They were toweling off to go back home, said Tesfaye, when Mahlet turned around and ran back to the pool. She went in the deep end. Her grandmother tried to jump after her, and hit her head on the pavement. Both died.

Mahlet's eight year old sister an for help, but couldn't find any, so, carrying her 14 month old sister, she ran back to her apartment to get her father, Addisu Dagnehegn, who was getting ready for work.

He rushed to the pool, and pulled out the bodies of his mother-in-law and daughter. He gave them CPR until first responders arrived, but it was too late.

"I don't know how I'll forget that one. It's hard for me, just hard for me," he said.

Mahlet is one of 50 children who has drowned in Texas so far this summer, many of them, in pools.

"They have to be safe," said Tesfaye.

Tesfaye said she normally took her kids to a community pool, because they have lifegaurds. She believes apartment complexes should have lifegaurds to keep children safe during pool hours, and advises parents not to bring their children to any pool without a lifegaurd.

Tesfaye and Dagnehegn moved to Dallas from Ethiopia eight years ago, mainly because they thought Mahlet would have better opportunities for special needs education.

They worked hard to advocate for her, and were proud of the progress she had made in recent years.

Her death is devastating. Her family is getting ready to travel to Ethiopia to bury their sweet 10 year old and her grandma.

The community has shown their support through this GoFundMe page.

They'll use leftover funds to move from their apartment complex, because staying there brings back too many painful memories, said Tesfaye.

WFAA reached out to the apartment complex, but has not heard back.

