Man accused of causing wreck that killed 2 adults and 2 kids on golf cart in Galveston

Galveston police said all four victims who died were in a golf cart. An SUV and a truck were also involved in the crash.

GALVESTON, Texas — Four people are dead, including two children, following a three-vehicle crash that involved a golf cart, according to Galveston police. Two other people remain in critical condition.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on 33rd Street, a few blocks away from Seawall Boulevard.

Sgt. Derek Gaspard, with Galveston police, said two adults and two children were killed in the crash. All four of them were in the golf cart.

The adult driver of the golf cart was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female passenger and two children in the golf cart were taken to the hospital, where all three later died.

Two other people, an adult and another child, were riding in the golf cart at the time of the crash. Police said those two remain in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said a black Hyundai SUV failed to stop at the intersection of Avenue R and 33rd Street, hitting the golf cart and a black Dodge truck.

Police said the driver of the black Hyundai suffered minor injuries.

The driver was identified as 45-year-old Miguel Espinoza from Rosenberg. Police say they plan on charging him with four counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Neighbors are still traumatized by the devastating scene.

"The image of them kids won't get out of my mind at all," Donna Bekkema said.

Bekkema's neighbor tried to save one of the victims.

"My friend is holding the boy's hand and the other little boy is over there and the other little boy is under the truck like a ball," she said.

Family and friends said the people in the golf cart were on vacation.

“It hasn’t really hit. We know about it. We felt it, but it will take time” Minnie Villaloboz said.

They said the victims were also from Rosenberg.

“It’s just a really bad tragic accident that a drunk driver that’s from Rosenberg hit someone from Rosenberg,” Sylvia Martinez said.

Kimberly lives near the crash site. She said the tragedy hits especially close to home.

“It was hard. I mean, I have four children of my own and having to see what we witnessed last night ... it was terrible,” she said.

Another neighbor said her mother is still traumatized from what she saw in the aftermath of the crash.

“There’s always a lot of traffic around here. Maybe if they had a four-way stop, maybe the golf cart would have seen the guy run the stop sign,” Nayeli Perez said.

Galveston City Council recently passed a new ordinance targeting golf cart safety on the island.

"I think the key for our city is enforcement of our current ordinances and to look at we can do maybe expand the ordinances to provide a safer environment for these golf carts," Mayor Craig Brown said.

Under the ordinance, golf carts can be operated on public roadways that have speed limits of 35 miles per hour or less.

The golf carts must also have a license plate and be inspected regularly unless they're used in a master-planned community.

