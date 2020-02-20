ATLANTA — Georgians are curious about the Democrats running for president.

At the top of their minds going into Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas were a list of important topics.

It appears that Georgians either already know all they want to know about Michael Bloomberg, or they are not just thinking of him yet.

A Google Trends data map that Flourish Studios puts together shows that across the country and, in Georgia and metro Atlanta areas, searches for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are lighting up on Google compared to the other Democrats running for president.

Google sent 11Alive exclusive data from the past seven days in Georgia. According to Google searches, here is a list of the top searched topics with candidates over the last week.

Amy Klobuchar

Abortion Health Care Gun control Race Immigration

Bernie Sanders

Health Care Abortion Immigration Trade Union Gun control

Elizabeth Warren

Health Care Abortion Race Immigration Foreign policy

Joe Biden

Race Immigration Social security Abortion Health Care

Michael Bloomberg

Race Abortion Health Care Gun control Immigration

Pete Buttigieg

Abortion Race Health Care Gun control Immigration

Tom Steyer

Wages Race Abortion Health Care Gun control

Tulsi Gabbard

Health Care Abortion Race Gun control Homelessness

Georgia’s Presidential Primary is March 24. The candidates will have a chance to tailor their campaigns to Georgia’s top concerns over the next month.

