ATLANTA — Georgians are curious about the Democrats running for president.
At the top of their minds going into Wednesday night’s debate in Las Vegas were a list of important topics.
It appears that Georgians either already know all they want to know about Michael Bloomberg, or they are not just thinking of him yet.
A Google Trends data map that Flourish Studios puts together shows that across the country and, in Georgia and metro Atlanta areas, searches for Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are lighting up on Google compared to the other Democrats running for president.
Google sent 11Alive exclusive data from the past seven days in Georgia. According to Google searches, here is a list of the top searched topics with candidates over the last week.
Amy Klobuchar
- Abortion
- Health Care
- Gun control
- Race
- Immigration
Bernie Sanders
- Health Care
- Abortion
- Immigration
- Trade Union
- Gun control
Elizabeth Warren
- Health Care
- Abortion
- Race
- Immigration
- Foreign policy
Joe Biden
- Race
- Immigration
- Social security
- Abortion
- Health Care
Michael Bloomberg
- Race
- Abortion
- Health Care
- Gun control
- Immigration
Pete Buttigieg
- Abortion
- Race
- Health Care
- Gun control
- Immigration
Tom Steyer
- Wages
- Race
- Abortion
- Health Care
- Gun control
Tulsi Gabbard
- Health Care
- Abortion
- Race
- Gun control
- Homelessness
Georgia’s Presidential Primary is March 24. The candidates will have a chance to tailor their campaigns to Georgia’s top concerns over the next month.
