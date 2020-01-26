The Grammy Awards pre-telecast ceremony opened with a moment of silence for Kobe Bryant.

Interim Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. opened the ceremony where dozens of Grammys are handed out before the main show, telling attendees, “As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today."

"Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence,” Mason said.

Artists arriving at the show reacted to Bryant's death and his influence.

Blues artist and Grammys nominee Keb' Mo' called Bryant's death “a huge loss.”

“He's just a huge role model," Keb' Mo' said.

British artist Labrinth said: “It was insane news to hear this morning. He's been part of my life for a very long time. ... I couldn't believe it.”

Gennesys Cabral, of Los Angeles, wears a Kobe Bryant jersey outside of the Staples Center at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP