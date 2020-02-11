Gunman convicted as teen in Tacoma's 1998 mass shooting could one day be released

Five people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at Trang Dai Cafe in Tacoma back in 1998. The shooter was 16 years old at the time.

TACOMA, Wash. — A man sentenced to life in prison without parole for his role as a 16-year-old in Pierce County’s worst mass shooting might one day be released after he was resentenced due to a change in the law about mandatory life sentences for juveniles.

The News Tribune reports that John Phet, now 39, was one of the gunmen in the 1998 Trang Dai Cafe massacre in Tacoma, in which five people were killed and five others were injured.

On Friday, Superior Court Judge Stanley Rumbaugh sentenced Phet to 25 years to life, which means the state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board will decide when or if he’ll be released.

He was convicted of five counts of aggravated first-degree murder and five counts of first-degree assault in 2002, according to The News Tribune.