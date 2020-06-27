x
Harriet Tubman $20 bills still may not show up for another 10 years

The original Obama Administration plan would have placed the new $20 bills into circulation this year.

WASHINGTON — It could be another ten years before we see Harriet Tubman on a $20 bill.

Under a plan put together by the Obama Administration, the Treasury Department would replace former President Andrew Jackson, a slaveholder, with Tubman sometime this year.

But Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the redesign would not be released until 2030 because the new currency would require the development of anti-counterfeiting technology and a new print process.

Since the $20 bill is the standard ATM bill, it has the highest volume and requires more time to implement robust security features.

The redesigned $10 bill is slated to come out in 2026.

President Donald Trump had spoken out against the decision to replace Jackson on the $20 bill when he was a candidate, calling the decision, "pure political correctness."

Harriet Tubman was a former slave known for her work helping to free African Americans from bondage.  

