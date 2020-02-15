NEW YORK — Prosecutors completed their closing argument Friday at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial by saying he considered himself such a big shot in Hollywood that he thought he could get away with treating aspiring actresses like “complete disposables.”

The prosecutors were looking to focus the jury's attention back on the accusers who testified and their harrowing accounts alleging rapes, forced oral sex, groping, masturbation, lewd propositions and casting-couch moments.

The defense contends that the two women he is charged with attacking were opportunists who willingly latched on to Weinstein and acquiesced to sexual encounters with him because they thought it would help their careers.

Harvey Weinstein arrives to court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

AP