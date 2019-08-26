Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial will be pushed back to January.

The movie mogul pleaded not guilty Monday to an indictment that adds two new charges of predatory sexual assault. He entered the plea in a Manhattan courtroom.

Prosecutors had said the new indictment was needed to lay the legal foundation for "Sopranos" actress Annabella Sciorra to testify against Weinstein. She claims he raped her in 1993.

Court papers filed by the defense called it an "11th-hour maneuver" that "raises significant legal issues" and predicted it could delay the trial.

Weinstein's lawyers also are seeking to get his trial moved out of New York City because of a blizzard of pretrial publicity.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

Prosecutors can't charge Weinstein with the alleged attack on Sciorra because the accusation dates to 13 years before New York eliminated its statute of limitations for rape cases in 2006. But in court papers filed this month, they told the judge the indictment will give them a legal foundation to call the actress as a witness to strengthen the predatory sexual assault charge against Weinstein.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they are victims of sexual assault, but Sciorra went public with her story in a story in The New Yorker in October 2017.

Separately, defense attorneys are asking appeals court to move the trial case out of New York City because a "circus-like atmosphere" there fueled by news reports and social media posts. A decision on the request could come as early as Monday.