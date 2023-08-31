x
Nation World

They went missing ahead of Hurricane Idalia. Deputies found them dead inside their car days later.

The couple reportedly crashed their car.
Credit: Hernando County Sheriff's Office
Albert and Cynthia Allen were reported missing ahead of Hurricane Idalia and were later found dead.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — An elderly Hernando County couple who were reported missing as Hurricane Idalia barrelled toward Florida, bringing dangerous storm surge to the Tampa Bay area, have been found dead. 

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Albert and Cynthia Allen were found Thursday morning dead inside their car off Powell Road in Brooksville. It appears they had crashed into the woods nearby. 

Deputies say the Allens were reported missing Tuesday afternoon by a family member who noticed the couple's car was missing from their home on Star Road. 

Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

Albert Allen, 76, reportedly had dementia and was deaf. His wife, 73-year-old Cynthia had recently suffered a stroke and was partially paralyzed. They had left their medications behind when they left. 

After they were reported missing, a Silver Alert was issued early Wednesday morning, hours before Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach a few hundred miles north of Brooksville. 

Albert was described as being 5 feet, 10 inches and 235 pounds with green eyes and white hair. He reportedly has a large scar under his left arm and only one front tooth.

Cynthia was described as being 5 feet, 3 inches and 240 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. She has a tattoo of a teddy bear on her right shoulder.

