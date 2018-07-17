Fans packed Nationals Park for the All-Star Home Run Derby hoping for some heroics from hometown hero Bryce Harper.

He didn’t disappoint.

Sporting a star-spangled bandana and a special cherry blossom bat, the Washington Nationals outfielder put on a stellar display of power hitting in his first two rounds, easily defeating both Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy without even using his full four minutes.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

While Harper dazzled with distance, Kyle Schwarber countered with quantity.

PHOTOS: 2018 MLB Home Run Derby
01 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; A general view of Nationals Ballpark after the 2018 MLB home run derby. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
02 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; The participants in the 2018 MLB home run derby stand for the national anthem at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
03 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; US Navy sailors hold the American Flag before the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) reacts in the final round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Television host Bill Nye looks on during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) celebrates winning the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Presidents mascots run in the presidents race during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; A fan watches from the stands during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) bats in the second round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) bats in the second round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) bats in the first round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) bats in the first round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) bats in the first round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Fans reach for a home run during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; A view of the Home Run Derby trophy during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; A view of the shoes of Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) reacts in the first round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins (17) bats the first round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Fans watch during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Rhys Hoskins (17) bats in the first round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar (24) bats in the first round during the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) celebrates winning the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) celebrates winning the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 25
Jul 16, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper (34) celebrates winning the 2018 MLB home run derby at Nationals Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs outfielder powered past Alex Bregman in the first round and hit the most homers in any round of Monday’s competition in the semifinals, belting 21 bombs to edge Rhys Hoskins.

In the final, the fifth-seeded Schwarber went first, blasting six of his 17 home runs in regulation beyond the 400-foot mark. He added another in bonus time to set the bar for Harper at 18.

n what could be his final season in a Nationals uniform – he’s a free agent at the end of the season – Harper made a grand entrance to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” as the 43,698 fans in attendance chanted, “Let’s Go Harper!”

However, he went a full 30 seconds before hitting his first home run – and was only halfway to Schwarber’s total when he called his final timeout with 80 seconds remaining.

However, his flair for the dramatic was evident in the final minute as he homered on eight consecutive swings – with the final one, No. 18, bringing him into tie Schwarber.

Given an extra 30 seconds for topping the 440-foot mark, Harper needed only two swings to break the tie and claim the title.

Final

(2) Harper 19
(5) Schwarber 18

Semifinals

(5) Schwarber 21
(8) Hoskins 20

(2) Harper 13
(3) Muncy 12

First round

(8) Hoskins 17
(1) Aguilar 12

(5) Schwarber 16
(4) Bregman 15

(3) Muncy 17
(6) Baez 16

(2) Harper 13
(7) Freeman 12

© 2018 USATODAY.COM