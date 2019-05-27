The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and star basketball player.

Maurice Scott was walking to the store - about a block away from Somerset Prep School where he went to school - when a gunman got out of the passenger's side of a car and opened fire.

DC Police said the shooter shot four people in total. Council member Trayon White heard the shots ring out and ran to the scene. He said the three other females who were shot were all relatives, including a mother and her 9-year-old daughter. They were shot in the legs and feet and are expected to survive.

"It was a horrifying scene, clothes on the ground, people screaming," White said. White represents Ward 8 and says in the past nine months alone, 18 children have been shot there. He is fed up with the violence, as 7 other people were shot Monday, following WUSA9's interview with the councilman.

Police are still looking for the shooter who they say was in a light colored, four door sedan. They are also reviewing security camera footage from nearby stores. It happened on the 3500 block of Wheeler Avenue in Southeast DC.

Scott, 15, was the only one who did not survive the shooting.

He was a JV basketball player and honor roll student. His basketball coach, Jimmie Jenkins, said Scott was a leader and truly one of a kind. For his teammates, his murder has left a deep scar.

"You lose a friend, walking to the store for doing nothing? That's crazy!" Jenkins said. Jenkins' own 14-year-old brother was shot last year and is now paralyzed.

He said the city needs to invest in people and kids and not developments.

Jenkins - along with Councilman White - say they can no longer rely on police. They plan on taking their community back Friday night, by meeting at Malcolm X and MLK at 6:30 pm.

Tuesday, Maurice's school Somerset Prep will end early at 1:30 p.m. This will give students and families a chance to meet with grief counselors.



There is a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. If you have any information regarding Sunday's shooting, you're asked to call DC Police.



