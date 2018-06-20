Speaker Paul Ryan says the House will vote Thursday on GOP immigration bills, but he offered no back-up plan to bring an end to family separations at the border if the measure fails to pass.

"Right now we're focused on getting this bill passed," Ryan told reporters.

He says the compromise bill negotiated between Republican conservatives and moderates "is Plan B."

The speaker said he does not support separating parents from children and wants families detained together.

But passage of the House bill remains in doubt even after President Donald Trump met with lawmakers this week to support an immigration fix. GOP leaders have struggled to rally support from Republicans. And some lawmakers said Trump should give a more full-throated endorsement of the leadership-backed bill.

