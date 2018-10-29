You’ve done the research, combined it with common sense and picked the perfect time to visit Disneyland in order to beat the crowds: midweek in the dead of winter.

Yet you’re at the end of a 90-minute line for Space Mountain, wondering what the heck happened.

Your desire for short lines and opens spaces diametrically opposes Disney’s effort to fill its parks each day. Its seasonal decorations and special events boost attendance, and its secret weapon is its frequently visiting annual passholders.

The secret's in the Disney schedule

But you can beat those frequent visitors with their own calendar.

Only those with the most expensive annual passes may use them Dec. 22-Jan. 5, so fewer pass holders will be in attendance on those days (except for Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day, traditionally among the busiest of the year).

And Saturdays in March, April and May aren't bad, thanks to passholder blackout days.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will change everything

But everything will change when the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land opens in summer 2019. Only those who buy the most expensive annual passes will be allowed to use them next summer. It's Disney's attempt to control crowds when the attraction opens.

Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Sign up for the daily Speed Feed Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Speed Feed Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The moment the 14-acre Star Wars land opens, the first order of any fan's business will be to see it. Short lines won't exist, not even in Fantasyland.

Yet there's hope for those rebelling against the need to see Galaxy's Edge. Here’s why:

June 7-9 and 14-16, 2019, are blacked out for those holding the cheaper annual passes. In addition, countless other guests will hold off visiting until Star Wars opens (believed to be in the last week of June, when Disney has started a nearly summer-long blackout for holders of Select and Deluxe annual passes).

As the prohibited and the patient converge, Disneyland could be a ghost town during those dates. Well, no, it won’t be that empty. Yet you may find waits for Space Mountain equal to that for churros. Like, 30 minutes or so (churros remain popular regardless of crowd size).

Speculative? Absolutely. Worth thinking about? Of course.

What about California Adventure?

You may be thinking that when Star Wars opens, you’ll simply head over to the empty California Adventure. Disney is way ahead of you, as usual.

While Disneyland is off limits to most passholders during the summer, all are welcome at California Adventure. You can bet anyone who has paid several hundred bucks to attend a park for "free" is going to get their Disney one way or another.

Even if it's to drown their Star Wars sorrows with California Adventure's alcohol.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved