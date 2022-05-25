How to donate to relief for elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Campaigns have been set up to help the victims and their families involved in the mass shooting that took place at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school.

UVALDE, Texas — At least 19 students and two adults were killed on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The 18-year-old gunman acted alone and was among those killed.

The charity website GoFundMe.com has set up a landing page with links to campaigns to help aid the victims and their families. That page, which offers verified fundraisers and a giving guarantee can be found here.

As of early Wednesday morning, more than $250,000 has been raised, including more than $194,000 for the Texas Elementary School Shooting Victims Fund.

"We, VictimsFirst (a network of families of the deceased and survivors from over two decades of previous mass shootings) have started this fund to make sure that 100% of what is collected goes DIRECTLY to the victim base so the victims’ families and those wounded/injured are protected from fraud and exploitation," the campaign reads. "We do this because our own families have been re-victimized in the past by non-profits that collect funds for themselves after a mass shooting saying they will “support” the families, which is usually the legal verbiage used when donations do not go directly to victims/survivors themselves."

Tuesday's shooting took place at Robb Elementary School, which is located approximately 85 miles west of San Antonio. During a national address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden passionately called for congress to act on stricter gun laws.