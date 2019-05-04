The days are fading away if you’re looking to catch up on all the Marvel universe films before "Avengers: Endgame" premieres.

The latest Marvel film will officially be released on April 26, but really the screenings begin across the U.S. on the night of Thursday, April 25.

Of the 21 Marvel movies, only five of the most recent ones are on Netflix. The current round-up of films on Netflix includes "Black Panther," "Thor: Ragnarok," "Avengers: Infinity War," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," and "Ant-Man and the Wasp."

Two other films are available on other subscription services, with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" available on Starz and "Iron Man 2" on Amazon Prime's video service.

Otherwise, if you don’t already own the remaining Marvel films, you’ll have to pay to rent or buy them.

Each of the Marvel films are available to rent or buy on Amazon, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube.

Every Marvel universe movie (by release date)



"Iron Man" (2008)



"The Incredible Hulk" (2008)

"Iron Man 2" (2010) – Amazon Prime

"Thor" (2011)

"Captain America: The First Avenger" (2011)

"The Avengers" (2012)

"Iron Man 3" (2013)

"Thor: The Dark World" (2013)

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" (2014)

"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 1" (2014)

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" (2015)

"Ant-Man" (2015)

"Captain America: Civil War" (2016)

"Doctor Strange" (2016)

"Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2" (2017) – Netflix

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017) – Starz

"Thor: Ragnarok" (2017) – Netflix

"Black Panther" (2018) – Netflix

"Avengers: Infinity War" (2018) – Netflix

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" (2018) – Netflix

"Captain Marvel" (2019) - Still in some theaters across the U.S.