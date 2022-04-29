How to watch Saturday's partial solar eclipse from your screen

You'll need to be in South America to get a glimpse of the solar eclipse with your own eyes, but you can still see it digitally.

WASHINGTON — Saturday night boasts a partial solar eclipse, but unless you're in South America, you won't be able to see it in the sky.

But in our wonderful era of technology, that shouldn't be too much of an issue: you'll be able to see the eclipse in totality right from your computer, tablet or phone.

The website Time and Date will be going live on YouTube for you to see the natural phenomenon, given that the skies from their camera's location are clear. You can check out the stream by clicking on this link, which also includes maps and ranges of where the eclipse will be visible from the Atlantic Ocean, Pacific Ocean, and the tip of South America.

Alternatively, you can simply click "play" in the video embed below. The stream goes live at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun. In some cases, like Saturday's, only some of the moon will block out the sun's light.

If you want to see a solar eclipse with your own eyes, don't worry: in 2024, a total solar eclipse-- when the moon completely blocks the sun's light -- is expected over the United States. That will be the last one to be visible from the U.S. until 2045.

31 people living in 13 states will be able to experience the 2024 eclipse in totality.

Next month, there will also be a total lunar eclipse -- when the Earth's shadow completely engulfs the moon. If there are clear skies, the moon may give off a reddish hue as the planet's atmosphere scatters blue light.