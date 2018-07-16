The World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame announced Sunday that they were reinstating Hulk Hogan after he was suspended in 2015.

The organization cut all ties with Hogan three years ago after audio was leaked where Hogan could be heard saying the N-word multiple times.

In a statement on their website, the organization said that the "second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake."

The wrestler responded on Twitter, saying that he had "been praying for this day."

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

Hogan was originally inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005. He is a six-time WWE world heavyweight champion and six-time WCW world heavyweight champion

Hogan was inducted into the Boys & Girls Club of America Alumni Hall of Fame in May, where he gave a speech.

