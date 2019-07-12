HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities have identified an Alabama police officer who was killed during a drug enforcement operation and say the man's father was also a Huntsville police officer who died in the line of duty.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said Saturday that Billy Clardy's father died in 1978.

AL.com reports that the father died in a crash while on duty.

Authorities say Clardy was shot in the heart on Friday during a task force operation after investigators learned about the delivery of a large amount of drugs.

He is survived by his wife and five children.

Other agencies are stepping in to assist with calls while Huntsville Police and Madison County Sheriff’s deputies process their loss and work on this investigation.

Huntsville Police Department

