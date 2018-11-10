The worst of Hurricane Michael is over, but what to do next remains a question on everyone's mind.

Whether you were in the heart of the storm, evacuated with your family or are a concerned friend across the country, here are answers on what you should do next.

Immediately after the storm subsides

Stay alert for any extended rainfall and watch out for flooding.

If you were evacuated, listen to local authorities and only return home when officials say it is safe to do so.

Here are the tips the CDC offers on keeping yourself and loved ones safe following a hurricane:

Staying Safe Indoors

Never use a wet electrical device. If it is still plugged in you need to turn off the power at the main breaker or wait for an electrician to check the device before using. More information on electrical safety can be found here.

Use flashlights instead of candles if the power is out. If you have to use candles, be aware of the open flame and keep it away from anything that can catch fire. More about power outage safety hazards can be found here.

Hurricanes can damage buildings and cause hazards. Do not go into a damaged home or building unless it's been deemed sage. If you hear shifting or unusual noises, leave immediately.

Be aware of ways to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide is created by coal or gas-burning equipment such as: pressure washers, camp stoves and generators. Carbon monoxide cannot be seen or smelled, more safety tips can be found here.

Staying Safe Outdoors

Keep away from floodwater and always follow warnings about flooded areas and roads. Driving through floodwater is dangerous because it make me deeper than you think. Wear a life jacket if you have to be in or near floodwater. Also, wash your hands with soap and water after touching floodwater, which can carry germs. Alcohol-based sanitizers or wipes are alternatives solutions. More information on floodwater can be found here.

Stay clear of fallen power lines and call the electric company to report them. More information on protecting yourself from electrical hazards after a disaster can be found here.

Floods can bring mosquitoes that carry disease. Use insect repellent (bug spray) with DEET or Picaridin. Wear long sleeves, pants, and socks when you’re outside.

Stay away from wild or stray animals after a storm. Call 911 or your public health department to report them. If you see a dead animal, report it to local officials. More information on how to protect yourself from animals or pests after a disaster can be found here.

Letting your family know you're safe

The American Red Cross has a Safe and Well website available to let others know about your welfare.

Head to RedCross.org/SafeandWell to register your safe status

If you don't have internet access, call 1-866-GET-INFO to register yourself or your family

Facebook also has a Crisis Response landing page to help people connect and support each other across the world before and after a crisis. Facebook currently has a Hurricane Michael Across the Southern United States response page where you can:

Mark yourself safe

See a list of your friends who have marked themselves safe or chosen "doesn't apply"

Ask a friend if they're safe

Keep informed with latest news updates

Give or find help by directly connecting with others to find resources such as, shelter and supplies.

Checking on loved ones after Hurricane Michael

Head to the American Red Cross Safe and Well website to see if your friends and family have registered as safe. You can search by name, and either enter the person's address or number.

You can also hop on the Facebook Crisis Response page and see which of your friends have marked themselves as safe or if they have marked that the disaster "doesn't apply" to them. If they have neither of the above shown, you can request a safety update as well.

