HOUSTON — All lanes of I-10, the East Freeway, are shut down early Friday in both directions at the San Jacinto River just east of Houston.

Views from Air 11 show the bridge appears to have suffered major damage when it was struck by loose barges overnight.

Sgt. B Stephens with the Harris County Sheriff's Office tells KHOU 11 News that multiple barges broke loose on the river, and the barges struck the bridge.

Not only is there significant damage to the bridge, officials fear the barges in the water underneath may have combustible materials in them. The bridges will remain shut down indefinitely.

When will I-10 reopen?

Because of the closure, tolls on the Sam Houston Tollway Bridge over the Houston Ship Channel are temporarily being waived if drivers want to connect to Highway 90 or Highway 225 to the Fred Hartman Bridge.

There is currently no timeline for the inspection and reopening of the bridge

Detour: Use Highway 90 through the town of Barrett into Crosby or use the Fred Hartman Bridge/146 between La Porte and Baytown (tolls are waived on Beltway 8-East). But be aware some surface roads still have high water, especially east and northeast of Houston.

Who is responsible?

The investigation into the loose barges is underway. The U.S. Coast Guard released this statement at 7:30 a.m. Friday:

The Coast Guard is responding after at least two barges struck the I-10 San Jacinto River Bridge near Channelview, Texas, Friday.

At 12:05 a.m., Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report that nine barges had broken away from their moorings at the San Jacinto River Fleet, north of the San Jacinto River bridge.

An Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew were diverted to the scene.

Sector Houston-Galveston Vessel Traffic Service had already suspended vessel movement under the I-10 bridge at 7:20 p.m. Thursday due to strong currents. The suspension remains in effect.

Not the first time

In February 2019 the bridge was partially closed when a barge hit it, near the same location as Friday's strike. The damage was not as bad but took about three months to fully repair. The latest incident could take longer.