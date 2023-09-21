Arlington officer killed in I-20 crash identified as 24-year veteran, police say

Darrin McMichael, a 24-year veteran of the Arlington Police Department, was identified as the officer who died, according to Arlington police officials.

DALLAS — An Arlington police officer was killed Thursday morning after a crash on Interstate 20 while he was heading into work, according to officials with the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. Thursday on the LBJ Freeway near the exit to St. Augustine Drive. Drivers were being directed off of the highway, but the lanes have since reopened.

According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, McMichael was riding on a motorcycle in traffic on his way to work when he rear-ended a car in front of him. He then fell off his bike and was hit by another vehicle that fled the scene.

"It's a hard day," Arlington Chief of Police Al Jones said during a press conference Thursday afternoon. "I received the call that every police chief prays they never get."

"We are devastated. We are heartbroken," said Jones.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help identifying the hit-and-run vehicle and its driver. It was described as a dark-colored Dodge/Chrysler-type vehicle, Dallas County officials said. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detective Chaney at 214-589-2323.

Jones said he has a message for the driver: "Please, turn yourself in."

“Officer Darrin McMichael was a respected and beloved member of our APD family,” Jones also said earlier on Thursday in a news release. "Please pray for his wife, who is also an APD employee, his family, his friends, and his APD family. They need all the support they can get right now.”

Officers from all over North Texas lined up outside Baylor Hospital Emergency to show support for McMichael Thursday morning, including other motorcycle cops. An Arlington officer at the hospital told WFAA that McMichael lived outside of Canton.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, who is a former police officer, spoke briefly to reporters outside Baylor emergency.

"As a former police officer, it always strikes home when something like this happens, please pray for the family," Ross said. "It's like losing a brother when something like this happens."

Thursday afternoon, officers escorted McMichael's body from Baylor to the medical examiner's office. The motorcade included officers from other North Texas police agencies such as the Dallas Police Department, Fort Worth Police Department, Euless Police Department, and countless others who came to show their support.

Jones said McMichael had served with Arlington Police for nearly 25 years and had spent the last 13 years with the motorcycle unit.

In recent years, McMichael managed the work schedule for off-duty officers working security at Six-Flags, participated in a huge pet adoption campaign put together by Arlington police officers and worked traffic detail during the Rangers games with fellow bike cops.

McMichael loved sharing his work with children and loved taking photos with them and his motorcycle.

"Many in our community interacted with him riding his motorcycle, and they grew to love him," said Jones.

Arlington police officials are now working closely with his loved ones on full honors as they celebrate the life and service of McMichael.

"We are hurting as an organization, and we need closure," Jones said.

North Texas Crime Stoppers (NTCS) is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect involved in running over McMichael. Anyone with information is asked to call the NTCS at 1-877-373-8477 or 214-373-8477.