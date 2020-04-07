Illinois State Trooper arrested for possession, manufacturing drugs

Morgan has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and manufacture a controlled substance

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois State Trooper has been arrested after Illinois State Police searched the trooper's home and found drugs packaged for delivery on Thursday.

According to the Illinois State Police, Trooper Nolan Morgan, 40, of Greenville, Illinois was arrested after police found 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in his home.

The Department of Internal Investigation of the Illinois State Police received information from multiple witnesses that Morgan was involved in the manufacturing of drugs at his home.

Morgan has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and manufacture of a controlled substance

Morgan graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy in 2018 and was part of the District 11 Patrol in Collinsville, Illinois. He has since been relieved of his police duties.

Morgan is being held on a $150,000 bond.

This investigation is ongoing.