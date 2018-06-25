Just hours before he was accused of purposely driving a car into a family on bicycles in Tampa, the suspect charged with murder in Sunday's fatal hit-and-run posted unhinged videos to his Instagram account that appear to threaten to kill people.

"I still will kill every single one of y'all on that mother f---er's head right now," Mikese Morse, 30, appears to say in one of the videos.

Later on in the same video, Morse appears to say: "I'm fitting to kill someone tonight right now."

Morse is charged with premeditated first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder -- among other charges for leaving the scene.

Tampa police said witnesses saw him make a U-turn, then accelerate into Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, just before noon Sunday on a bike path on New Tampa Boulevard at Wood Sage Drive.

Aguerreberry died of his injuries. His 3-year-old son suffered serious injuries, and his 8-year-old son sustained minor injuries in the crash.

