COLUMBIA, S.C. — Friends of the University of South Carolina student who was kidnapped and killed say she had dreams that now will never be fulfilled.

According to friends, Samantha Josephson was a sweet, outgoing girl from Robbinsville, New Jersey.

One of Josephson’s Spanish professors at USC described her as having a spirit that was always cheery and bright and she was always eager to learn and get better.

“Samantha was someone… or Sami is what she liked to be called… was someone that was very outgoing, very bright, when I walked in the room to start teaching class she was always ready to go, was always giving her best every single day… whether she had a good day, whether she had a bad day,” Daniela Jaimes shared with us.

Jaimes said that talking with Josephson was like talking with an old friend. She also provided us with an email Josephson had sent her describing her goal of getting into law school to practice human rights law or international law.

Daniela Jaimes

“The last time I saw her was December. I asked her ‘so what’s the verdict? Are you going to law school? When do you start?’ and she was like ‘I got in’ so we had a little celebration," Jaimes remembers fondly.

"It's not fair that her life was cut short, it's not fair that she’s not going to practice international law it's not fair," Jaimes says, "she should be tonight at home studying for next week. That should be the reality not the reality that she unfortunately has faced.”

Friends told me Sami was one of a kind and super outgoing another saying she never failed to make her smile and laugh everyday, making light of every situation. Saying she was unlike anyone they had ever met and she will be missed dearly.