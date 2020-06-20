Police said the mannequin also had a pig mask over its face and the letters "KKK" on it. Police are looking for person(s) of interest.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday after a mannequin was found hanging from the Interstate-95 overpass near the Zoo Parkway exit in a New York Police Department Uniform and a pig mask.

Around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to a call about a potential suicide by hanging on the overpass. At the scene, officers determined that it was a mannequin dressed in an NYPD uniform with a pig mask, officers said.

First Coast News also learned that the mannequin had the letters "KKK" written on it, according to the sheriff's office.

The mannequin was taken down and is being processed for DNA evidence by crime scene detectives to determine potential person(s) of interest, police said.