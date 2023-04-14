Jamie Foxx: What we have learned about actor's medical incident

The Hollywood superstar was hospitalized in Atlanta on April 11. Here's what we've learned since then.

ATLANTA — Jamie Foxx is continuing to recover after a medical situation.

Foxx, 55, was hospitalized in Atlanta after a "medical complication" on April 11.

What led to Foxx's hospitalization has not been publicly released by family. His daughter, Corrine, Foxx said in an Instagram post that he "experienced a medical complication".

The complication occurred while Foxx was in Atlanta working on his film "Back in Action." It reportedly did not happen on set.

Here's the timeline of what we know about Jamie Foxx's medical incident:

