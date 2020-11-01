RIDGELAND, S.C. — Officers in South Carolina are searching for a missing 3-year-old boy.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department says Jizmar Claycark went missing around 5:45 p.m. Friday on Carters Mill Road near Ridgeland. The Ridgeland Police Department is leading the investigation.

Friday night, volunteers were out searching in that area for the little boy.

It's unclear what led up to the child going missing.

Anyone in that are of Ridgeland who sees the child should call the Sheriff's Office Dispatch immediately at 843-726-7519.