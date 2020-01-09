x
Joe Biden campaign launches official yard signs for 'Animal Crossing'

"Animal Crossing" players can now download official Biden-Harris campaign yard signs.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The 2020 election has officially come to the world of "Animal Crossing: New Horizons." 

The Joe Biden and Kamala Harris campaign launched digital yard signs on Tuesday for players to decorate their online islands. 

All players have to do to get the yard signs is to scan the QR codes on the Nintendo Switch Online app, or find them on Biden's campaign website

Tuesday's initial launch includes four different options for players to download, including the official Biden-Harris campaign logo. The campaign said it plans on expanding options for "Animal Crossing" soon.

The Trump campaign is not offering yard signs in the game. In response, a Trump campaign press secretary told CNN that "This explains everything: Joe Biden thinks he's campaigning for President of Animal Crossing from his basement. The Trump campaign will continue to spend its resources campaigning in the real world with real Americans." 

"Animal Crossing" players have previously been able to make their own custom designs in support of both President Trump and Biden, CNN noted. 

Credit: Biden-Harris campaign/Animal Crossing
The Biden-Harris campaign is now offering digital yard signs for players on "Animal Crossing."

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has proven to be a groundbreaking hit for Nintendo and the Switch console. As of August, more than 20 million copies of the game have been purchased. 

