Former vice president Joe Biden released a statement Sunday morning addressing allegations that he had kissed a Nevada political candidate on the back of her head at a rally in 2014.

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs expressions of affection, support and comort," he wrote. "And not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.

I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear. But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.

I will also remain the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women. I will fight to build on the work I've done in my career to end violence against women and ensure women are treated with the equality they deserve. I will continue to surround myself with trusted women advisers who will challenge me to see different perspectives than my own. And I will continue to speak out on these vitally-important issues where there is much more progress to be made and crucial fights that must be waged and won."

Biden's spokesperson Bill Russo posted the statement on Biden's behalf on Twitter.

Biden is accused of kissing Lucy Flores, a former Nevada state representative and the 2014 Democratic nominee for Nevada lieutenant governor.

Flores wrote in a New York Magazine article that Biden kissed her backstage at a rally in Las Vegas.

"I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. 'Why is the vice president of the United States touching me?'" Flores wrote. "He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head."

Flores said Biden's behavior "made me feel uneasy, gross, and confused," adding, "Even if his behavior wasn't violent or sexual, it was demeaning and disrespectful."

Democratic Presidential nominees Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro said they believed Flores, and expressed their support. Warren and Castro said that it would be up to Biden to decide whether he should join the presidential race, but did not say that they thought the allegations disqualified him from joining.

