What do Joe Biden scented candles smell like?

Certainly not Joe Biden, unless he walks around smelling like an orange all the time.

The $22 candles are the best-selling item at the Delaware History Museum in Wilmington, regularly selling out thanks to still-strong home state "Joementum" even nearly two years after the former vice president left office.

"Customers think it's hilarious and then everyone's like, 'What does Joe smell like?' and they have to open it and smell it," says Karen Kegelman, the museum's advancement officer.

The museum started selling the candles about a year ago after spotting them on e-commerce website Etsy. Since the museum used to sell Joe and Jill Biden paper dolls, they decided the candles would be a good fit.

Joe Biden scented candles are available at the Delaware History Museum for $22 each.

The description of the candles is just about as goofy as the idea for the product itself:

"Your long search is finally over. You have acquired a Joe Biden scented candle, perhaps as a funny gift. Now the only thing standing between you and Joe Biden is ... well, basically all the same stuff as before. But at least now you have this great candle!

"The Joe Biden scented candle is more than just a candle that vaguely resembles Joe Biden. It’s also a friend, a confidante (at least as much as any other inanimate object), and a mentor (if you’re trying to be a candle). You’ll feel your hope and optimism being restored as you lift the lid and inhale the aroma of Biden’s favorite orange-flavored sports drink. (We won’t mention the brand name, but see if you can guess! Here’s a hint: It’s not Powerade.)

"You can even pay homage to Biden’s love of Amtrak by bringing it along on your next train ride! Trust us when we say that nothing is a bigger hit on trains than a lit candle*

*You should not really trust us when we say this."

And, yes, it's true that orange Gatorade is Biden's favorite drink. At least that's what he told Us Weekly in 2016.

The candles sell for $22 each at both the museum and on Etsy, but the museum gets a few extra bucks for each one because they buy in bulk. (The museum doesn't have an online store, so you have to visit 504 N. Market St. next to The Queen to get them.)

The museum isn't the only one buying in bulk. One museum-goer bought six of them, plunking down $132.

"All the staff here are big fans of Joe Biden and are endlessly amused by him," Kegelman says of the possible 2020 presidential candidate, a past honoree of the museum's History Makers Award. "Any time we see any fun Joe Biden merchandise, we think we need to get it for the store."

