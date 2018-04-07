Defending champion Joey "Jaws" Chestnut broke his own world record on Wednesday by eating 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes to claim his 11th Nathan's hot dog eating contest title.

The judges originally counted 64 hot dogs, but it was later revealed that an entire plate wasn't counted. Chestnut would have won regardless.

Chestnut, who ate a then-record 72 dogs last summer, fended off 20 other eaters at New York's Coney Island boardwalk for the annual Independence Day competition. Carmen Cincotti came in second but wasn't close to stealing the mustard belt from Chestnut, who is ranked No. 1 in the world by the Major League Eating.

Miki Sudo won her fifth women's title in a row, downing 37 hot dogs. She beat out 19 other women, including record-holder Sonya Thomas.

The event, televised on ESPN, attracts thousands of in-person spectators and has rivaled sporting events for its competitive flair.

Chestnut was a favorite in sports betting circles to win another mustard belt, as bookmakers told ESPN more than $1 million was bet on the annual eating contest across the offshore sportsbook industry.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd at the event. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

