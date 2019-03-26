Charges against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett have been dropped.

Prosecutors in Chicago dropped all charges against the empire actor just weeks after he was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men.

Smollett's attorneys say that his record has been "wiped clean".

During a brief news conference, Smollett said he has been truthful from the beginning and that he was not capable of doing what he was accused of.

"I want you to know that not for a moment was it in vain. I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one dropped of what I've been accused of,” Smollett said.

"This has been an incredibly difficult time...honestly one of the worst of my entire life. But I am a man of faith, I'm a man who has knowledge of my history... and I would not bring my families, our lives or the movement through a fire like this. I just wouldn't."

He spoke while walking out of the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago.

Actor Jussie Smollett leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago on Tuesday March 26, 2019, after prosecutors dropped all charges against him. Smollett was indicted on 16 felony counts related to making a false report that he was attacked by two men who shouted racial and homophobic slurs. (Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

AP

"Now I'd like nothing more than to just get back to work and move on with my life. But make no mistakes I will always continue to fight for the justice and betterment of marginalized people everywhere," he said.

Patricia Brown Holmes is Smollett attorney and said they’re happy and ready to move forward.

"We believe that it was the correct result in this case. We're very happy for this result. And we are very happy for Jussie. And we are very anxious for Jussie to get on with his career and his life... and to move forward," Brown said.

Among the questions that weren't immediately answered was whether prosecutors still believe Smollett concocted the attack and whether there's new evidence that altered their view of events. Typically, a minimum condition of dropping cases is some acceptance of responsibility. In a statement, the Cook County prosecutors' office offered no detailed explanation.

"After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett's volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case," the statement from spokeswoman Tandra Simonton said.

Smollett had made a $10,000 bond payment to get out of jail after his arrest on the charges.