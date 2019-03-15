WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol Trooper Dan Groves was known among fellow troopers as someone who was always the first person to offer to help.

That was the overarching trait CSP Chief Matthew Packard used to describe the 52-year-old and nearly 12-year CSP veteran killed when he was assisting a motorist during the blizzard Wednesday.

"He...had a reputation, when you needed help, just call Dan," Packard said during a press conference Friday at the State Patrol Academy in Golden.

Packard added that Groves was known to say: "'We'll figure out what you need later, just tell me when and where to be.'"

Packard said CSP will not release further details as it continues to investigate the crash that ended in Groves' death, but that a man was driving a car and lost control as the adverse weather was rolling in.

Wednesday's blizzard brought extremely strong wind gusts and whiteout conditions to much of the Front Range and Eastern Plains, including the area along Interstate 76 where Groves was assisting a motorist when he was hit.

The driver of the car that hit Groves has since been identified as 58-year-old John Carpenter, according to CSP. Packard said Friday the Weld County District Attorney has not yet decided whether charges will be filed against Carpenter.

CSP on Thursday said they would like to speak to a Good Samaritan who stopped to help Groves.

Groves started his CSP career in Frisco, where he "learned how to work in the snow," Packard said.

Groves also formerly worked in CSP's Business Intelligence Unit in Denver.

"The common thing I hear about Dan Groves is that he loved...he absolutely loved...being a CSP trooper," Packard said. "He absolutely knew what was on the line. ... But he loved doing what he did."

"He died doing what he loved," Packard said.

Packard also said people need to exercise the "highest level of care" when driving to avoid tragedies like this in the future.

"Lives are at stake. Dan's life was at stake," Packard said.

Packard said a memorial service is planned for next Thursday morning at the Life Bridge Church in Longmont.

