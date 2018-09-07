Justin Bieber has popped the question. No, not "What Do You Mean?" or "Where Are U Now"?

The singer proposed to Hailey Baldwin on Saturday, he confirmed on his Instagram Monday.

"Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you!" he wrote, sharing two photos of Baldwin sitting on his lap and kissing his cheek. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anyone else. ... The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!"

He continued: "Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection ... By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured!"

Baldwin responded shortly after Bieber's post. "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude," she tweeted.

TMZ first shared the news that the singer, 24, and model, 21, got engaged in the Bahamas. People cites a source who said that though the engagement was "kind of a surprise," Bieber "has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

Bieber's parents' recent social-media posts appear to support the union. On Instagram, dad Jeremy Bieber captioned a sunset photo of his son: "Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" And on Twitter, mom Patti Mallette said, "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Baldwin's father, actor Stephen Baldwin tweeted out a Bible passage and wrote that he's "#blessed," before tweeting and then deleting a post about "the hearts of JB&HB."

Meanwhile, photos of what appear to be Baldwin's big diamond engagement ring have popped up on Twitter.

The announcement comes after another young celebrity couple announced their engagement. Singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson, both 24, confirmed in June that they're planning to walk down the aisle.

On Sunday, Grande, who, like Bieber, is managed by Scooter Braun , replied to a now-deleted tweet that joked that "the devil works hard by Scooter Braun works harder," implying that the two singers' engagements were prompted by their manager. "You do realize we are human beings who love and have lives .... right .....?" Grande said, appearing to confirm Bieber's engagement. "A sensible but loving drag."

Baldwin and Bieber met as youngsters back in 2009, when Stephen Baldwin introduced them. Dating rumors started to fly in 2014, but Bieber shut down speculation with a photo captioned: "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise."

Two years later, he posted another photo: This time, it was of the two of them kissing, sans caption. Since then, Bieber and Baldwin separated, he got back together with old flame Selena Gomez, and the singers split up again. Bieber went public with his rekindled romance with Baldwin last month.

In the weeks since, the couple has been spotted at places including New York City, Miami and the Bahamas, exhibiting plenty of PDA in photos obtained by TMZ.

