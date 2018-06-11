(WDIV) ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI -- A gunman and police K9 are dead after an exchange of gunfire outside of a Michigan banquet hall.

Police had been called to the Lakeland Manor banquet hall in St. Clair Shores Sunday evening.

Witnesses said they saw a man standing outside armed with a gun. When officers arrived, the man ignored police commands and ran. Axe, a K-9 officer with the St. Clair Shores Police Department, was sent after the suspect.

Moments later, the suspect allegedly shot and killed Axe. Police officers returned fire.

NBC

When the shooting happened there were about 70 people inside the banquet hall for a baby shower. Nobody inside was injured.

"It was crazy, never seen something like that before," says Niko Mantis, who was working at a nearby gas station when he heard the gunfire. "I don't know what to make of it, because a dispute started at the banquet hall, police called and it was chaos."

Read more: http://bit.ly/2zy2r4S

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved