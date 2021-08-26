Georgia leaders react to 'cowardly and despicable' Kabul airport attack

At least 12 U.S. service members were killed in the suicide bombings outside the airport in Afghanistan's capital on Thursday.

ATLANTA — Georgia leaders expressed heartbreak and anger Thursday after scores of people were killed, including at least 12 U.S. service members, in two suicide bombing attacks near the Kabul airport.

Sen. Jon Ossoff offered perhaps the harshest words on the incident, which U.S. military officials was carried out by ISIS members, calling it a "cowardly and despicable terrorist attack."

"Georgia and the Nation mourn the tragic loss of heroic U.S. service members killed in action today securing the humanitarian airlift out of Kabul, Afghanistan," Ossoff said in a statement. "I condemn this cowardly and despicable terrorist attack.”

Gov. Brian Kemp, in a tweet, reacted to the news by saying, "May God watch over," the troops who had been injured and killed.

"My family and I join all Georgians in praying for the safety and security of our men and women in uniform, American citizens, and allies in harm's way," the governor wrote.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan similarly wrote: "Prayers out to the families of the service members we just lost in Afghanistan. Additionally, let’s all pray for wisdom to help navigate those in harms way out of Afghanistan."

Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock described the events as "heartbreaking."

"Reports of what is happening in Afghanistan are heartbreaking as we work to safely evacuate Americans & Afghan allies. My staff & I have been closely monitoring the situation unfolding over the past week & are doing all we can to help with evacuation efforts," he tweeted.

He added that "any Georgian in need of additional assistance during this difficult time should contact my office so we can be as helpful as possible. "

Rep. Lucy McBath expressed her sorrow as well, writing: "My heart breaks for the United States service members and Afghan citizens who were killed today in attacks in Kabul."

"It’s devastating that Americans & Afghans lost their lives today. This wasn’t an intelligence failure. It was the end result of the refusal by @JoeBiden & @SecBlinken to accept facts on the ground & arrogance to maintain a failed course," Rep. Scott wrote. "Please pray for those in harm’s way.