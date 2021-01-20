Alpha Kappa Alpha celebrates elevation of Kamala Harris to vice president

Harris was sworn in on Wednesday as the first woman to be vice president, and first person of Black and South Asian descent to hold the office.

ATLANTA — As Vice President Kamala Harris took the oath to be sworn into the office on Wednesday, Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. around the country celebrated the history being made.

It was an immensely proud day for the organization and its sisters, as one of their own became the first woman and Black and South Asian person to rise to the No. 2 post in the nation.

A proud AKA, Harris donned the pearls that are a hallmark of the sorority as she took the oath.

We finally have a VP to look up to for fashion advice. @KamalaHarris wearing two black designers by Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson. She's also wearing her signature pearls—an ode to her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. pic.twitter.com/y4twFcm1gO — Leah Harding (@LeahHardingAJE) January 20, 2021

The new vice president attended Howard University, the heralded HBCU, where she joined the Divine Nine Greek organization.

"We call her sister. The world calls her Madam Vice President. We salute Kamala Harris, the embodiment of our Founders’ dreams and greatest ambitions," the organization wrote on Twitter after she was sworn in.

We call her sister. The world calls her Madam Vice President. We salute Kamala Harris, the embodiment of our Founders’ dreams and greatest ambitions. pic.twitter.com/CD4pDVVLDk — Alpha Kappa Alpha (@akasorority1908) January 20, 2021

Prior to the inauguration, Alpha Kappa Alpha declared it "Kamala Harris Day" and called on sorors to "wear shades of pink and your favorite strand of pearls to acknowledge this historic moment."

They did, soaking in the monumental moment.

"Hearing Alpha Kappa Alpha on CNN just bought tears to my eyes," one Twitter user wrote.

"So very proud of our Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and of Soror Kamala. God bless," another posted.

Dozens and dozens of members also posted their pearls in celebration:

Honoring my new Vice President with my Kamala pearls. Had to do it. 💁🏾‍♀️ #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/cnqT4QIALD — Samra Brouk (@samraforsenate) January 20, 2021

When Harris was nominated as a vice presidential candidate in August, the organization sent out a release that said: "The contributions of African-American women to this nation are undeniable. Now, an African-American woman is poised to ascend to the second highest position of power and prominence in our nation’s government. Look how far we have come!"