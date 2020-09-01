COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is searching for two young girls reported missing Wednesday night.

Kendal Rain Wiggins, 15, and her sister Sierra Taylor Wiggins, 8, were last seen at their residence in Colleton County around 11 p.m. on January, 8, 2020.

According to law enforcement, the children could be in the area of Dorchester County.

It is not known what they were wearing when they went missing.

If you or someone you know has information on the whereabouts of these children please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.

Kendal Wiggins, Sierra Taylor Wiggins

Collecton County Sheriff's Department