King Arthur Flour has issued a nationwide recall for specific lots of its Unbleached All-Purpose Flour because of the potential presence of E.coli. This is an expansion of a recall announced on June 13.

The flour was milled at ADM Milling facility in Buffalo, NY, according to the company. It was distributed to retailers and distributors nationwide and online.

The flour comes in 5-pound and 25-pound bags.



The following is a list of the "Best Used By" dates and their associated lot codes for bags with UPC 071012010509:

12/04/19 L18A04A

12/05/19 L18A05A, L18A05B, L18A05C

12/09/19 L18A09B

12/10/19 L18A10A

12/13/19 L18A13B, L18A13C

12/20/19 L18A20A, L18A20B, L18A20C

12/21/19 L18A21A

12/27/19 L18A27A, L18A27B, L18A27C

12/28/19 L18A28A

01/02/20 A19A02B, A19A02C

01/03/20 A19A03A, A19A03B, A19A03C

01/05/20 A19A05A, A19A05B

01/07/20 A19A07B, A19A07C

01/08/20 A19A08B

01/09/20 A19A09B

01/10/20 A19A10B

01/12/20 A19A12A

01/14/20 A19A14A, A19A14B, A19A14C

01/15/20 A19A15A, A19A15B

King Arthur Flour

In addition, there are 25-pound bags with UPC 071012012503 that were only sold at Costco. They have the following "Best Used By" dates:

12/04/19

12/10/19

12/20/19

01/07/20

01/15/20

Those who have any of these affected products are advised to throw them away and submit a claim for a refund or replacement at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall, or by calling our King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms of E. coli infection vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high. While some infections are mild, others can become life-threatening.