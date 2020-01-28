LOS ANGELES — With no studio audience, last night was different on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel said going forward with a comedy show wouldn't be right following the tragic passing of Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash.

"He was just the last person you could imagine something like this happening to. He was so strong. And handsome. And smart. And energetic. He was a hero."

He compared Kobe to Superman in an emotional 5-minute opening monologue.

Kobe had been on Kimmel's show 15 times. And rather than continue with a regular show on Monday night, they replayed some of his appearances on the show for the remainder of the hour.

"I had many conversations with Kobe off the television. And they always involved his daughters. Always. Once he retired from basketball, his life revolved around their lives. He was very proud of them. He loved being a father."

He went on to ask for prayers for Kobe's family and all the other families that were on board the helicopter.

"There's no silver lining here."

"He was a bright light and that's how I want to remember him."

