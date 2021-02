Wisconsin prosecutors say Rittenhouse failed to abide by the conditions of his bond and are seeking to arrest him.

Wisconsin prosecutors said that they were seeking an arrest warrant Wednesday for Kyle Rittenhouse, and said he violated the conditions of his bond by failing to update his address.

The Illinois teen is accused of killing two people during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020. Rittenhouse turned himself in hours after the Aug. 25 protest in Kenosha.