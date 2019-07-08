A young couple from Lake Jackson drowned Monday while vacationing in Turks and Caicos, family members confirm.

Irma Barrera, 33, and husband Roy Perez were swimming with their 15-year-old daughter off Bambarra Beach when they ran into trouble.

The daughter and another child were rescued.

That child’s father also drowned. His body was found Tuesday morning. The man's identity hasn’t been released.

“This was a tragic loss of life and obviously all of us are asking every question we can about what went wrong,” Police Commissioner Trevor Botting said. “Our thoughts and our prayers go out to everyone, most especially the children involved.

Botting said several people rushed to assist the victims when they saw them struggling.

“We live in a world filled with many bad things but we still have good Samaritans,” Bolting said.

The children are being cared for social welfare workers.

Along with their teenage daughter, Barrera and Perez are survived by two little girls.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM