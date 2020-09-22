Barricades have been placed around downtown Louisville to limit vehicle traffic and several TARC routes have been changed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) decided early Tuesday morning to “accelerate” its plans to limit access to downtown Louisville in anticipation of a decision from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on the Breonna Taylor investigation.

The department posted its most recent actions on Facebook a little after 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.

“While we do not know when the Attorney General will make his announcement, LMPD is taking the following actions now to ensure the area is as safe as possible for those coming downtown to express their First Amendment Rights, as well as those who live and work in the area,” the post said.

According to LMPD, the following actions have been taken as of Tuesday morning:

Barricades have been placed around Jefferson Square Park and the perimeter of downtown “to ensure pedestrian safety.”

Only pedestrian traffic will be allowed in the blocks surrounding Jefferson Square Park. Barricades will be placed at all intersections to limit vehicle access.

Vehicle traffic will be restricted between Market Street south to Broadway, and from 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. The department said it would work with people who live and work in the area to allow them access.

Street parking will be limited from Market Street to Broadway, and 2nd Street to Roy Wilkins. The department requests that anyone who parks in that area should “immediately” remove their vehicles.

Access to parking garages in the above areas will be limited.

“We recognize that this is an inconvenience,” the department said in the Facebook post. “However, public safety is our number one priority, and it would be irresponsible if we did not take preemptive action to preserve it.”

According to the Louisville Downtown Partnership, there are eight access points to get in or out of downtown Louisville. LMPD said access will be provided for "legitimate business" at the following locations:

Into downtown Louisville:

2nd and Jefferson

9th and Chestnut

8th and Market

7th and Broadway

Out of downtown Louisville:

9th and Jefferson

2nd and Chestnut

3rd and Market

4th and Broadway

Due to the road closures and traffic restrictions, several TARC routes had to be changed Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the transit service. All stops for routes, including TARC3, traveling between Broadway and River Road, and between 1st and 9th Street will be closed. The detours are in effect until further notice.

Passengers on the adjusted routes can find their nearest alternate stop on the TARC website. All other routes are expected to operate normally.

On Monday, LMPD interim chief Robert Schroeder announced a “state of emergency” for the entire department, in preparation of Attorney General Cameron’s decision. All off-day and vacation requests have been canceled until further notice.

The Attorney General’s office did not release any comments Monday on the state of the investigation into Breonna Taylor's death. The office said it does not have a timetable to release regarding an announcement.

The president of the Downtown Business Association, Rebecca Matheny, sent an email to downtown business owners Monday night with guidelines to follow. She encouraged the removal of any exterior objects outside of buildings, parking plans off streets, and employees to begin working remotely if possible.

“No parking” signs were set up Monday night throughout downtown Louisville by Public Works and the federal courthouse downtown is already closed this week as a decision in the case looms.

