A family member was also shot and is currently in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOGALUSA, La. — Rapper Javorious "JayDaYoungan" Scott was shot and killed in Bogalusa Wednesday night, according to Bogalusa Police.

The 24-year-old, known for his singles '23 Island', 'Elimination' and 'Opps', was shot multiple times, according to Bogalusa police.

Police also said that a second victim, Kenyatta Scott Sr., was injured. Kenyatta Scott is related to JayDaYoungan. He was shot twice and taken to a different hospital and was said to be stable.

Late Wednesday night, investigators said they were on a second scene where a vehicle had been hit by bullets, but no one was believed to have been injured at that location.

Shots were fired on Superior Avenue near Potomac Street, as well as Marshall Richardson Road near Ott Street.

Investigators have connected Scott to crimes involving gang rivalries in parts of rural Louisiana in recent months.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Scott was sentenced to prison in June for possession of a firearm while under indictment or felony.

He had been under indictment for a felony crime in Harris County, Texas.

A judge sentenced him to time served after seven months in prison in the Louisiana case.

In addition, our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reported that Tangipahoa deputies booked Scott on Sept. 16 on a warrant for accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice, saying he helped a key murder suspect in a Roseland shooting evade law enforcement.

Police say the investigation into Scott's death is ongoing. But, they say they believe the violence is retaliatory.