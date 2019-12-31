The wife of a well known Dallas-area pastor has died of cancer.

Lois Evans, 70, was married to Tony Evans, who is the pastor at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship.

Tony Evans posted on his Facebook page on Monday that his wife had died after a second round of gall bladder cancer — a diagnosis the couple announced in April.

"Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her first sunrise from heaven," Evans wrote.

Lois Evans was surrounded by her family when she died, Tony Evans said. The Evans had four children – Chrystal, Priscilla, Anthony, Jr., and Jonathan – as well as 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Lois Evans' daughter Priscilla Shirer posted about her mother's death on Instagram.

Lois Evans founded and served as the senior vice president of Pastors' Wives Ministry and is a senior pastor at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship Church, according to her biography online.

She received a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from Dallas Baptist University and an honorary doctorate of human letters from Eastern College in 1996.

Tony Evans said the family is still finalizing plans for her services.

Many people locally and across the country were mourning Lois Evans' death. Tony Evans' Facebook post had thousands of comments from people expressing their condolences.

Gospel singer Kirk Franklin, who is from Dallas and attended the Evans' church, posted on Instagram about her passing, simply writing, "Well done. Still hurts."

