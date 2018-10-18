The sky is expected to light up this weekend for the peak of the Orionid meteor shower.

The shower takes place every October as Earth passes through a debris trail from Halley's Comet and "are visible from anywhere on Earth and can be seen anywhere across the sky," according to space.com.

There are expected to be a rate of 20-25 meteors an hour, accuweather.com adds. There will also be an almost full Moon this weekend.

Officials say the peak time is about 2 a.m. on Oct. 22.

Here are four tips from space.com on how to best view the show:

If possible, get far away from city lights, which can hinder the show. Go out around 1:30 a.m. and let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 20 minutes. Bundle up against the cold if necessary. Lie back and use only your eyes to watch the sky. Binoculars and telescopes won't improve the view, because they are designed to see more stationary objects in the sky.

