LAFAYETTE, Ga. — Newly-released photos are now showing the faces behind the names of victims killed when an airplane heading to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl crashed in Lafayette Louisiana.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that a twin-engine Piper Cheyenne crashed one mile from Lafayette Regional Airport a short time after departing from runway 22L. The aircraft came down in a post office parking lot.

Earlier in the day, authorities identified five victims who died in the crash: 30-year-old Carley McCord, 51-year-old Ian E. Biggs, 59-year-old Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 51-year-old Gretchen D. Vincent and 15-year-old Michael Walker Vincent.

NBC reports that Crisp was a vice president of Global Data Systems, and Gretchen Vincent a graduated of LSU. Biggs was the pilot and, according to his sister, was taken the group to the LSU game when they crashed.

McCord, who was among the five, was also the daughter-in-law of LSU's offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.

Despite the weight of an unimaginable tragedy, Ensminger chose to remain at the game and coach through the game. He only found out a short time before the game that McCord and the others had died. His players didn't find out until after the game - which they won.

"It says a lot about him as a man and how much he values this football team and football in general," LSU player Thaddeus Moss said after the game.

He said that before the game, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron came up to Ensminger and gave him the tragic news. Ensminger responded that they would get through it.

