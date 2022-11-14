Eastern Kentucky bus had 19 onboard during crash, injuries of 'varying degrees'

At this time no fatalities have been reported.

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — A serious crash involving a school bus that had children aboard has been reported in eastern Kentucky, officials said Monday.

Eighteen children and one driver were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to a Facebook post by Magoffin County Schools. The school system said those injured on Bus #2030 were sent to area hospitals with "varying degrees of injuries."

Three of those students and the driver are reportedly in critical condition while several others are seriously injured, Magoffin County Executive Judge Matthew Wireman told our ABC affiliate in eastern Kentucky, WTVQ.

The rest of the students sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. At this time no fatalities have been reported.

"The district would like to thank everyone that extended a helping hand at the scene of the accident," district officials. "Please keep all families in your thoughts and prayers."

Kentucky, we have some tough news. There has been a serious bus accident in Magoffin County involving children. @KyStatePolice is on the scene and we are responding swiftly. Please join me in praying for all those involved. We will continue to share updates as available. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 14, 2022

Kentucky State Police were on the scene of the crash in Magoffin County and “we are responding swiftly,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet. He didn't immediately have further information.

It's unclear at this time how the crash occurred.

A press conference by multiple agencies will be held at 1:30 p.m. in Salyersville.

This is a developing story, we will update here as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.